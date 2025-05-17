Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NIO were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NIO. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $1,360,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust purchased a new stake in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NIO by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 381,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 104,478 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cfra Research raised NIO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

NIO Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NIO stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.73. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

