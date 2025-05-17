Noble Financial Comments on DLH’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Noble Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DLH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for DLH’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for DLH’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

DLH Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.22. DLH has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $12.23.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $89.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.64%.

Insider Activity at DLH

In other news, major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 12,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $42,791.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,325,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,130.95. This represents a 0.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $273,410. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLH

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

Featured Articles

