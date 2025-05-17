Northern Trust Corp Acquires 123,205 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,205 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $11,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDXG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.85. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.32 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. Equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDXG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In related news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $32,396.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,496.04. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph H. Capper bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,220.20. The trade was a 60.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,312 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

