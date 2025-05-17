Northern Trust Corp Acquires 126,725 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,725 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $12,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,092.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 81,121 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 381,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 561,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 102,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($3.13). Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

