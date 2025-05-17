Northern Trust Corp Acquires 29,868 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 305,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,868 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $11,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in Blue Bird by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Blue Bird by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Blue Bird by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of BLBD stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $59.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. The company had revenue of $358.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Blue Bird from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blue Bird

Blue Bird Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.