Northern Trust Corp Acquires 48,787 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 374,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,787 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,675,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,033,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,745,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,477,000 after acquiring an additional 598,290 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 680,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 384,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 704,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,388,000 after acquiring an additional 295,232 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Trading Up 1.2%

BIP opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 822.36 and a beta of 1.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and a 200 day moving average of $31.70.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 1.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,600.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

