Northern Trust Corp Acquires 70,362 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 800,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,362 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth $3,827,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 349,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after buying an additional 204,584 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $2,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 142,105 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 301.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 137,655 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

CIM opened at $14.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $69.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIM. StockNews.com upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Chimera Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chimera Investment

In other Chimera Investment news, Director Gerard Creagh purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,470.37. The trade was a 9.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

