Northern Trust Corp Boosts Holdings in Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Disc Medicine were worth $11,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRON. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRON opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Disc Medicine ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 1,610 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $87,873.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,491.90. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $171,217.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,892.82. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,290 shares of company stock valued at $19,336,901 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

IRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.80.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

