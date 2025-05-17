Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Appian were worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 285.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 972,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,071,000 after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Appian by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,028,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,839,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.33. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.83.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $166.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Appian’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPN. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Appian from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Appian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Appian from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 57,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,711,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121,563 shares in the company, valued at $298,788,539.76. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $32,877.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,348 shares in the company, valued at $974,647.08. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 380,560 shares of company stock worth $11,124,633 in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

