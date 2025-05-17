Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 861,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $11,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in MRC Global in the fourth quarter worth $511,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in MRC Global by 197.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 100,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MRC Global by 12.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 376,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 92,874 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MRC. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of MRC Global from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

MRC Global Stock Performance

NYSE MRC opened at $12.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.63.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.