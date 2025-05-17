Northern Trust Corp Has $11.65 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 502,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in BCE by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in BCE by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $21.55 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 179.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. BCE had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.