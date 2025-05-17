Northern Trust Corp Has $12.05 Million Holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 378,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $12,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Steel by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,467,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,154,000 after purchasing an additional 550,181 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter worth $41,741,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Worthington Steel by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,424,000 after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Steel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Worthington Steel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Steel Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of WS stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $47.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.98.

Worthington Steel Announces Dividend

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.32). Worthington Steel had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Worthington Steel’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Worthington Steel from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Worthington Steel Company Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

