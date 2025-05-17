Northern Trust Corp Has $12.86 Million Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 663.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $637,338.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,524.72. This trade represents a 14.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $297,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 711,838 shares in the company, valued at $33,890,607.18. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,741 shares of company stock worth $1,559,401 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNA Financial stock opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $52.36.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

