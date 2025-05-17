Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 602,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,987 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 421.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 86,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,510,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 16,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $419,580.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,031.25. This represents a 51.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Geoffrey Craig Porges sold 5,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $119,484.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,357.44. The trade was a 16.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schrödinger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SDGR

Schrödinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $23.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.96. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 35.77% and a negative net margin of 91.84%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.