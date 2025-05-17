Northern Trust Corp Sells 360,921 Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,921 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $12,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36,201 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 73,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,286,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,974,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 469,728 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,426,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MODG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Russell L. Fleischer bought 30,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,758.67. This represents a 34.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 20,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,009,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,500.80. This trade represents a 2.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:MODG opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.65 and a beta of 1.25. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MODG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.