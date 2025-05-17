Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,159,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of BATS:NUMV opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $373.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.02. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.11.

About Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund weighting uses a multi-factor optimizer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.