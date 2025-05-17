NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.6% of Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seaview Investment Managers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.84.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.06. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

