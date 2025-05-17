Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Position Boosted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Omeros were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Omeros by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 51,873 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Omeros by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros Stock Performance

OMER opened at $3.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. Omeros Co. has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $187.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omeros ( NASDAQ:OMER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OMER shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

View Our Latest Report on Omeros

Omeros Profile

(Free Report)

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company’s products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.