Ossiam Purchases 1,204,260 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ossiam grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 261.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,665,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204,260 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 7.3% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $223,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,515,504,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after purchasing an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,883,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,445,182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189,550 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 493.2% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,415,785 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,388,272,000 after buying an additional 15,311,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 25,697,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,450,975,000 after buying an additional 14,636,057 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.84.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

