Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stock Position Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

