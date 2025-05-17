Piper Sandler Lowers Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $185.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 121.24% from the stock’s previous close.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Illumina has a 52-week low of $68.70 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.37.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra purchased 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.21 per share, with a total value of $495,381.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 954.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 173.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

