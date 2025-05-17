Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.78.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTK. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.25 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W cut shares of Playtika from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Playtika from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

PLTK stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. Playtika has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.16.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.67 million. Playtika had a net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 144.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,347,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,735,240. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Playtika by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Playtika by 117.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Playtika by 280.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

