Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.99.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Up 10.4%

PLUG opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $790.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The firm had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Plug Power by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Plug Power by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 49,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Plug Power by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.