Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires Shares of 11,896 Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 751.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUNR opened at $12.36 on Friday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.07 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 37,906 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $292,255.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 438,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,384,628.32. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $1,948,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,286,692.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,090 shares of company stock worth $3,106,565 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LUNR shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

