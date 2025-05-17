Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $222,000 Stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Altus Power were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 11,326.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Altus Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altus Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton sold 87,048 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $431,758.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,852,712 shares in the company, valued at $19,109,451.52. This trade represents a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dustin Weber sold 9,162 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $44,985.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,002,611 shares in the company, valued at $9,832,820.01. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,422 shares of company stock worth $1,093,796 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of AMPS opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Altus Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $801.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). Altus Power had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

