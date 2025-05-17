Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $208,000 in Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 127.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 323.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMTI. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Sanara MedTech from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Sanara MedTech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTI stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.97 million, a PE ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.38. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Sanara MedTech had a negative net margin of 10.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanara MedTech Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanara MedTech Profile

Sanara MedTech Inc, a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers.

