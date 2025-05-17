PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,255 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.62% of PriceSmart worth $17,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 536.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 3,905.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PriceSmart by 393.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 17,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PriceSmart

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Paul Kovaleski sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $90,361.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,483.15. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Fisher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,144. The trade was a 15.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,273 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.39. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.06). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

