Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Shares Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Free Report) by 525.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,302 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.37% of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,086,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,874 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA PLDR opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.69. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $35.31.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

