Q2 Earnings Estimate for Plug Power Issued By HC Wainwright

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the electronics maker will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.22). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $1.75 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.99.

PLUG opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Plug Power has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $3.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 177,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Plug Power by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,685,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 70,187 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Plug Power by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,907,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,843,000 after buying an additional 790,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

