Q2 Earnings Estimate for Plug Power Issued By Roth Capital

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Roth Capital increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 214.05%. The business had revenue of $133.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.92 million.
Plug Power Stock Performance
PLUG stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $790.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
Read More
