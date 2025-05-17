Q2 EPS Estimates for Blink Charging Lowered by HC Wainwright

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blink Charging in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blink Charging’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Blink Charging’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 104.02%.
NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. Blink Charging has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 987,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 160,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 122,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 116,758 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 68,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 LLC bought a new stake in Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.
About Blink Charging
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
