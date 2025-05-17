Q3 Earnings Estimate for Southern Issued By KeyCorp

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Southern in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

SO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. Southern has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $2,997,532.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,946,985.28. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total value of $100,811.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,284.90. This trade represents a 1.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 201,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 292,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 89,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

