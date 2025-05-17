Q3 EPS Estimate for Intuitive Machines Raised by Analyst

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Intuitive Machines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Machines’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intuitive Machines’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $62.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUNR. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $12.36 on Friday. Intuitive Machines has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 751.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 97,862.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 161,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $1,948,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,286,692.80. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 37,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $292,255.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,628.32. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,090 shares of company stock worth $3,106,565 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

