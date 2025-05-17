Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.46% from the company’s current price.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLBE

Global-E Online Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -75.09, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. Global-E Online has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $63.69.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.84 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global-E Online

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Global-E Online by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 1,968.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Global-E Online during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global-E Online by 52.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.