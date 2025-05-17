Raymond James Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Stock Price

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 66.46% from the company’s current price.
GLBE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.42.
Global-E Online Stock Performance
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.84 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-E Online will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Global-E Online
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Global-E Online by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global-E Online in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 1,968.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Global-E Online during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global-E Online by 52.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
