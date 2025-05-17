Research Analysts Offer Predictions for OVID Q3 Earnings

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.16). William Blair currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Ovid Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.03.

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ OVID opened at $0.30 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 5,142.56%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 311.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63,702 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

