Roth Capital Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Broadwind in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Broadwind’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Broadwind’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Broadwind alerts:

BWEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.00 target price on Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Broadwind Stock Performance

BWEN stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.70. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.61.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Broadwind had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.76 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadwind

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadwind by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.