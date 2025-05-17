Royal Bank of Canada Cuts FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Price Target to $21.00

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE FSK opened at $21.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.98. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. FS KKR Capital’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 24.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 258.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75,811 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

