Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 866,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,274 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Select Water Solutions by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WTTR. Raymond James decreased their target price on Select Water Solutions from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Select Water Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 0.3%

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.71.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $374.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.78 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 3.48%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

About Select Water Solutions

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

