Sharpepoint LLC Buys Shares of 35,233 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sharpepoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,233 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 4.3% of Sharpepoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,627,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,897 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in NVIDIA by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 769,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $93,428,000 after purchasing an additional 511,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.84.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.4%

NVDA opened at $135.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

