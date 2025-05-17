Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 607,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,868 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Simulations Plus by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Simulations Plus by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,344,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,062,701.07. The trade was a 0.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLP. StockNews.com raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Simulations Plus stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $634.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Simulations Plus’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

