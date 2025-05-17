Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $70.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 33,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,044,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 137,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,322.80. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 12,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $795,999.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,604. This trade represents a 31.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,895,910 over the last ninety days. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,474,000 after buying an additional 82,143 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 15,774.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,949,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $224,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,962 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,989,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $200,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,815 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,833,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,902,000 after purchasing an additional 324,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,795,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,739,000 after purchasing an additional 583,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $78.85. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.17. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.