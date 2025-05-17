SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,801 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 72,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EBND opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $21.43.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

