Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOY. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Spin Master from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$25.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$20.97 and a 52-week high of C$35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jennifer Susan Dodge sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$31,898.15. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

