Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives $36.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SPR stock opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported ($4.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 9.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $238,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $4,835,000. Twin Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 761.1% in the first quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 297,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 262,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 9,330,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,512,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

