Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,432 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,830 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $15,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1,077.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 806.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 1.0%

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.73. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.36 and a 12 month high of $79.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $93.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $116,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,180. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYBT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price target on Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

