Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Holdings Boosted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 47,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cormark upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 0.4%

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $63.39.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6332 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

