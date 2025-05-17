Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,794 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $16,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,150,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,517 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,140,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,248,000 after acquiring an additional 95,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,242,000 after acquiring an additional 40,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 717,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 110,867 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $33.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.74. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,292.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares in the company, valued at $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

