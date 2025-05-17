Susquehanna Has Lowered Expectations for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

JD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Shares of JD stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $47.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.56.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after purchasing an additional 242,409 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP lifted its position in JD.com by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $362,852,000 after buying an additional 3,165,885 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in JD.com by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 393,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,646,000 after buying an additional 66,693 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in JD.com by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 504,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,492,000 after buying an additional 102,326 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in JD.com by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,313,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,418 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

