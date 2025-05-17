Symmetry Investments LP Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Symmetry Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23,438 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.8% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $34,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.59 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $476,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,798 shares of company stock valued at $17,696,733. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.09.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

