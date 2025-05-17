Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,777 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $32,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. Barclays PLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 66.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,539,000 after buying an additional 167,735 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.95. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $153,679.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

